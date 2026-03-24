Earth Hour: 25,000 children join Cantus Mundi concerts across Romania, Moldova

A record 25,000 children and young people from the Cantus Mundi National Program will take part in Earth Hour 2026, marking ten years since the initiative first joined the global environmental movement. The events will take place simultaneously across all counties in Romania, as well as in the neighbouring Republic of Moldova.

On Saturday, March 28, at 20:30, participants will switch off lights and electrical devices for one hour and gather in public spaces, schools, parks, and squares to perform concerts and recitals dedicated to environmental awareness and reducing waste.

The initiative will see hundreds of performances organized nationwide, bringing together children, conductors, music teachers, parents, and local communities in a coordinated message of solidarity with the planet, the organizers said.

“We are delighted to mark, with a record number, ten years since the first mobilization of Cantus Mundi choirs as part of the global Earth Hour event. Year after year, more and more children from across the country join their voices in a very clear message of harmony with the Earth, the planet that is home to us all,” said Leila Popovici, Director of the Cantus Mundi National Program.

“We are also excited about the participation of deaf children in this event, through our close partnership with the CODA Farmecul Tăcerii Foundation, with whom we make music accessible to those who cannot hear it. We also welcome this year the presence of Cantus Mundi choirs from the Republic of Moldova, who sing alongside us for a better world,” she added.

In Bucharest, two large-scale events are scheduled at the Opera Comică pentru Copii, where more than 900 children and young people are expected to perform. Due to high demand, organizers have scheduled two consecutive recitals, at 17:30 and 20:30.

Participation is spread across the country, with Maramureș reporting the highest number of children involved, exceeding 5,000. In Baia Mare alone, more than 3,800 children will perform in multiple locations, including Regina Maria Park, Piața Cetății, and local school courtyards.

Other large gatherings include over 900 children in Sibiu, more than 1,600 participants each in Brăila and Galați, and around 1,000 in Suceava.

Moreover, events will also take place in smaller communities, including Brănești in Ilfov County, where 475 children are expected to participate, and Zorleni in Vaslui County, with 310 children joining the initiative.

This year also includes participation from around 2,000 children from schools for the hearing impaired, supported through collaboration with a foundation that provides sign language interpretation, making the performances accessible.

The repertoire performed during the events is part of a dedicated Earth Hour song collection, updated annually and distributed free of charge to hundreds of choirs in Romania and the Republic of Moldova.

All Cantus Mundi events organized for Earth Hour 2026 are open to the public, with organizers noting that any schedule changes due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances will be communicated locally.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cantus Mundi)