2026 Easter fairs in Romania: Cities, dates, and activities

Cities large and small welcome the Easter celebration with colorful fairs that blend tradition, craftsmanship, and festive entertainment. From the larger events in Craiova and Timișoara to ones held in historic settings, here are some of the Easter events taking place across Romania this season.

Palm Sunday Fair @ Peasant Museum in Bucharest

April 3 – April 5

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant invites visitors to a showcase of crafts, featuring icon painters, weavers, braiders, and potterers, as well as artisans who paint Easter eggs using long-established techniques. There will also be traditional gastronomic products, including homemade cozonac and cakes, gingerbread, honey, medicinal herbs, pălinca, and jams. More details here.

Palm Sunday Fair @ Village Museum in Bucharest

April 3 – April 5

During the three-day event, artisans will be waiting for the public in the alleys of the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, showcasing their handicrafts and more. This traditional crafts fair will also feature a demonstrative workshop on egg painting, one on making Lazar's pies, and last but not least, a series of recitals by various folk and customs ensembles. On April 5, a yearly exhibition dedicated to religious art and restoration will open. More details here.

Easter Charity Fair @ University of Medicine in Bucharest

March 30 – April 3

The Medical Students' Society of Bucharest, in partnership with the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Bucharest, organizes this fundraiser for four partner foundations, which aim to support children from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds and those with various serious medical conditions. They are Îngeri pentru Suflete Association, Copii în Dificultate Foundation, Inocenți Foundation, and Inima Copiilor Association. More details here.

Timișoara Easter Fair

March 27 - April 14

This year’s event brings a journey through the city's historic squares, as both residents and tourists can discover the stories these sites carry. In Victoriei Square, an Easter egg installation decorated by students of the Faculty of Arts in Timisoara and local artists will be placed in front of the Opera House. In Libertății Square, the focus will be on community, gastronomy, and tradition. Visitors will be able to discover local products, various items made by craftsmen, and Easter foods, in a lively atmosphere. Sfântul Gheorghe Square will be the area of the little ones as it will host various workshops, sports, and educational activities. Meanwhile, Unirii Square is the place hosting the shows prepared for this year's edition. More details here.

Craiova Easter Fair

April 3 – May 3

Craiova has been working hard to raise its profile among tourists, and this year’s Easter fair adds to a series of events looking to do this. The fair takes place in Nicolae Romanescu Park, where Foișor – Casa Bibescu is meant to become a fairytale setting, befitting this year’s theme. A wide range of traditional products will be available, in addition to an area for children, running various Easter craft activities. More details here.

Sibiu Easter Fair

April 3 – April 14

The city’s Grand Square will once again transform into a colorful spring garden for an event meant to bring joy to both young and old. As it happened at previous editions, exhibitors from all over the country will be present with a varied offer of themed products: Easter decorations, artisan gifts, sweets, handmade products, and other surprises for the Easter holidays. The organizers have also prepared a range of additional surprises for children - including ducklings and bunnies in a specially designed space, a carousel, a train, a mini-karting track, and a bouncy castle, as well as a food court and an outdoor reading area. More details here.

Oradea Easter Fair

April 3 – April 13

The Oradea Citadel hosts the event celebrating Catholic and Orthodox Easter. Visitors will be able to enjoy a multitude of activities for children and families, local delicacies, tasty dishes, and a festive atmosphere. The program of this year's edition includes plays, craft workshops, face painting, treasure hunts, and other fun activities. More details here.

(Photo: Ungureanu Vadim | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com