Romanian agribusiness brand Agroland reports growth, investments in production capacities

The entrepreneurial group Agroland (BVB: AG) registered a consolidated turnover of RON 358 million in 2025, up by 17% compared to 2024. The company also reported a net profit of RON 10.2 million (+34%), operating profit of RON 24.1 million (+40%), and an EBITDA of RON 33.6 million (+19%) at a margin of 9%.

At the end of the year, the group operated 252 stores, including 37 MEGA and 215 traditional. Across the entire network (own stores + online + franchises), total net sales reached RON 252.5 million (+17%), serving 3.3 million clients (+13%) with an average ticket of RON 81 (+3%). The MEGA-format stores also registered promising growth, according to the company report.

The Food division had the strongest performance in 2025, with sales of RON 65.6 million (+65%) and a volume of 75.6 million eggs sold (+30%). The poultry platform in Mihăilești operates at a capacity of approximately 300,000 laying hens, and the division’s growth was supported by volume increases and favorable price dynamics.

In parallel, the division also integrated the bio component: the BIO egg farm in Olt County (acquired in May 2025) was expanded to 10,000 hens by the end of December 2025, with a target of 20,000 hens by the end of 2026. Additionally, the liquid egg factory in Caransebeș is in its final stage of setup.

“On this solid basis, the Food division accelerated strongly, and the expansion of capacities and the Avirom acquisition take us to a new stage of scaling, at a favorable moment for efficient European producers. All of this is supported by a solid financial position, as we repaid bonds on time, successfully listed a new issuance, and responsibly financed major investments. Next comes the stage where we turn these capacities into sustained profitable growth,” said Horia Cardoș, founder and CEO of Agroland Group.

Aside from results, Agroland also reported investments made in 2025. The company acquired a 21-hectare plot of land near the Mihăilești poultry platform, valued at EUR 785,000, where new poultry farms will be built to increase the production capacity of the Mihăilești egg platform.

Furthermore, the company secured a term loan from Raiffeisen Bank under the Recovery and Resilience Plan for Romania. Amounting to EUR 15 million, the loan will be used for the construction and equipping of 12 halls grouped on a platform adjacent to the existing one, with a total capacity of 600,000 laying hens. The total estimated value of the project is approximately EUR 20 million.

Finally, grants of approximately EUR 1 million were obtained through the Modernization Fund, targeting the development of four photovoltaic plants within the Agroland Foods Mihăilești and Agroland Agribusiness Ișalnița divisions, with a total installed capacity of 1.62 MW.

(Photo source: company photo)