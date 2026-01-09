Romania’s telco Digi thrives for fifth year in Spain’s competitive mobile market

Romanian telecommunications operator Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) remained the leading player in Spain’s mobile market by net customer gains through number portability in 2025, marking its fifth consecutive year at the top, according to an analysis by Profit reported on January 8.

Digi Spain recorded a net gain of almost one million mobile lines last year, breaking its own portability record on the Spanish market, the analysis showed. In gross terms, the operator attracted 1.673 million subscribers from competitors in 2025, an increase of 24% compared with the previous year.

The performance again outpaced that of Digi’s main rivals and extended a period of market dominance that began in 2021, according to data cited by CincoDías.

Digi has been preparing the listing of its Spanish subsidiary, making the sustained growth in one of Europe’s most competitive telecoms markets particularly relevant for investors.

Although Digi entered Spain in 2008, its rise to the top tier of mobile operators was gradual. Between 2018 and 2020, the company had already established itself as a fast-growing challenger, but leadership in net customer acquisition during that period was held by the MásMóvil group, which benefited from an aggressive multi-brand strategy.

The turning point came in 2021. That year, Digi overtook MásMóvil for the first time in net mobile portability, closing the year with 360,000 new lines, compared with 342,000 for its rival, according to CincoDías. Since then, Digi has consistently led the Spanish market in attracting customers switching operators.

In 2022, the company consolidated its leadership position across both fibre and mobile services. The pace of customer acquisition accelerated further in the following years, with Digi adding around 800,000 net mobile lines in 2023 and exceeding 900,000 in 2024, before reaching close to one million in 2025.

The continued gains highlight Digi’s ability to expand in a saturated and highly price-competitive market dominated by large international groups. Analysts cited by the Spanish press attribute the operator’s success to a combination of aggressive pricing, simplified offers, and a focus on value-conscious consumers.

(Photo: Lenutaidi/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com