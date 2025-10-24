 

Romania's telco Digi ups refinancing bond issue to EUR 600 mln

24 October 2025

Romania's telecom operator Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI) announced on October 23 in a note to investors that it has increased the bond issue initially announced at EUR 500 million to EUR 600 million, setting an interest rate of 4.625% per year and maturity in 2031. Most of the money will be used for refinancing.

The proceedings will cover the full redemption of the total nominal value of the senior secured bonds, worth EUR 400 million, with an interest rate of 3.25%, due in 2028, and partly early repayment of other facility agreements as well as of other short-term secured debt.

It is anticipated that the bonds will be admitted to the official list of Euronext Dublin and admitted to trading on the regulated market operated by it. A prospectus regarding the Bonds issued will be made available to the public on the company's website in due course.

Digi Communications is valued by investors at RON 9.4 billion (EUR 1.8 billion). 

The company ended the first half of 2025 with a profit of EUR 10 million, down 81% compared to the same period in 2024, while revenues increased by 21% y/yr to EUR 1 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lenutaidi/Dreamstime.com)

