Digi Communications ups profit fivefold

Romanian telecom operator Digi Communications increased its net profit by 424% last year over 2016, to EUR 61.7 million.

The group’s revenues went up by 8.8%, to EUR 916.5 billion, according to its preliminary financial report for 2017. Revenue growth was reported by all geographical segments, according to the company.

Digi Communications operates in Romania, Hungary, Spain and Italy.

The number of revenue generating units (RGUs) increased by 7%, to 13.3 million in December 2017, from 12.4 million at the end of 2016. The mobile business saw the fastest growth rate, namely 14%, reaching 4.5 million RGUs. A client can stand for more than one revenue generating unit (RGU) as the company usually provides several services to its customers.

In Romania, Digi Communications reached 3.39 million clients for mobile services in 2017, up from 3,21 million in 2016. The group also had over 3 million cable TV clients and 2.14 million fixed internet clients.

Digi Communications is controlled by Romanian investor Zoltan Teszari. The company listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange last year and currently has a market capitalization of EUR 568 million.

