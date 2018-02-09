9.5 °C
Digi Communications gets EUR 163 mln loan from bank syndicate

by Romania Insider
Digi Communications, the biggest independent telecom operator in Romania, contracted a EUR 163 million loan from a syndicate of nine Romanian banks and a Hungarian lender.

This is a multi-currency loan, in euro as well as Romanian and Hungarian currency (RON, HUF). The group has the option to increase the loan to EUR 200 million, according to PeliFilip lawyers, who assisted Digi in signing this loan.

The syndicated loan facility partly replaces a bridge loan the company took in October 2017 to finance the acquisition of the Hungarian telecommunications operator Invitel Tavkozlesi. The loan facility has a maturity of 5 years and the interest rate is 2.65% over the relevant interbank offered rates.

Digi Communications is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization of EUR 776 million.

