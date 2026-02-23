Romanian telecommunications brand Digi (BVB: DIGI) posted EUR 2.22 million in consolidated revenues and other income, a 15% increase compared to 2024. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1% YoY, reaching EUR 585 million.

In Q4 2025, Digi continued to grow across its entire service portfolio, surpassing 32 million in revenue- generating user agreements (RGUs) across Romania, Spain, Portugal, and Italy. This marks a 4.3 million RGU’s gain on an absolute basis over the course of the year, the highest single-year growth registered in the history of the company.

The mobile segment stands out for generating the most RGUs within the Group’s array of services, accounting for 50% of the overall clients across the four markets. Maintaining its momentum from past quarters, in Q4 2025, the mobile segment saw its RGUs climb to 16 million, a 22% YoY increase, covering mobile telephony clients across Romania, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

“We closed the year with outstanding results, surpassing 32 million clients across the Group, after welcoming 4.3 million new customers in 2025 alone – the highest annual increase in our history. Mobile services continued to be the main growth driver, now representing half of our total customer base, supported by strong commercial momentum and leading portability performance,” said Serghei Bulgac, CEO of Digi Communications.

“In Romania, we ranked number one in mobile portability for the 13th consecutive year, while in Spain, we held the leadership position for the 5th year in a row. [...] With Spain becoming an increasingly important growth engine alongside Romania, Digi is evolving into a truly European telecommunications group,” he added.

In Romania, the mobile service segment remained the largest, reaching 7.9 million RGUs as of the end of Q4 2025, a positive evolution of 20% compared to Q4 2024. According to data published by ANCOM for 2025, DIGI ranked as the leading operator in mobile number portability in Romania in 2025, attracting approximately 783k ported-in numbers, representing 53.8% of total transfers nationwide.

Broadband services registered an increase of 6% in Q4 2025, compared to Q4 2024, up to 5.1 million RGUs, while the segment of Pay-TV services (cable and satellite) increased by 3% YoY, up to 6 million RGUs. Together with fixed-line telephony, the total number of RGUs in the Romanian market amounted to 19.9 million customers as of Q4 2025, a 9% increase versus Q4 2024.

Spanish operations continued the strong performance in Q4 2025, with the number of users of fixed services, internet, and mobile telephony increasing by 28% compared to Q4 2024, to 10.8 million RGUs. Mobile users increased by 24% to 7.2 million RGUs, while broadband users increased by 32% to 2.6 million. Based on mobile number portability data in Spain, Digi ranked first for number portability and portability net customer gains in 2025, attracting a total of 1.42 million ported-in numbers and a net port-in gain of 784k mobile lines over the year.

In Portugal, Digi Communications launched commercial operations a year ago, in November 2024, offering a full range of telecommunication services, including mobile, fiber optic broadband internet, television, and fixed telephony. As of the end of Q4 2025, Portugal operations encompassed 850k RGUs, of which 471k were mobile, and 159k were broadband users.

In Italy, mobile users increased by 7% YoY, reaching 524k RGUs as of the end of Q4 2025.

