Romanian cheese producer De Colțești estimates 12% higher turnover in 2025

Romanian cheese producer De Colțești said it expects its turnover to rise by around 12% in 2025 to RON 30 million, as the Transylvanian brand strengthens its position on the domestic market and gains international recognition. The company produces and matures its cheeses locally, using milk collected from nearby farms, a model it says has helped ensure consistency and traceability.

The producer, based in Colțești village in Alba county, said that, in 2026, it plans to strengthen its direct-to-consumer channel, with a focus on recurring orders, family packages, and, where logistics allow, subscription formulas.

“In 2026, we remain pragmatic, invest prudently, and seek to strengthen our relationships with grocery stores, premium shops, and restaurants that feature local cheeses on their menus,” said Robert Szakacs, administrator of the De Colțești (Torockoi) business. “In recent years, we have invested approximately EUR 3.5 million in the Colțești factory. Such investments were necessary and strategic, with a clear focus on a modern maturing warehouse that allows for the maturing of 300 tons of cheese.”

According to him, the cheese producer currently works with a team of almost 70 employees, plus collaborations with external specialists.

De Colțești was founded in 1994, with its factory located in the village of Colțești (Rimetea commune), Alba county, and is now in its second generation. The factory processes approximately 25,000–30,000 liters of milk daily, equivalent to 60–80 tons of products per month.

Its products are available in traditional shops, specialty stores, and grocery stores, as well as in national and regional chains. The brand also operates a B2C online store and a mobile point of sale at Conacul Secuiesc.

In 2025, the number of active partners in HoReCa was 177, with direct distribution.

At the start of 2026, the producer also received international validation after its kneaded cheese was ranked 80th in the Top 100 “Best Cheeses in the World” in the 2026 edition of the TasteAtlas rankings.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)