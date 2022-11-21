Romania’s star David Popovici named swimmer of the year by Swimming World Magazine

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Swimming World Magazine named Romania’s rising star David Popovici its world male swimmer of the year. According to Dinamo Bucuresti sports club, it’s the first time a Romanian swimmer has received this title.

The 18-year-old Romanian swimmer is featured on the cover of the Swimming World December 2022 magazine, alongside female swimmer of the year Ariarne Titmus.

“Swimming World Magazine, the most prestigious publication in the world dedicated to swimming, named David Popovici the best swimmer of 2022. It is the first time in history that a Romanian swimmer has received this nomination,” CS Dinamo Bucuresti said.

“David (CS Dinamo) thus enters a select list of big names. The last male winner (2021 and 2019) was American Caeleb Dressel,” the sports club added.

David Popovici became the new star of the swimming world this year, as he kept winning numerous medals and breaking records. He also made history at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in June, with a double win - gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)