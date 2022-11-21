Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s star David Popovici named swimmer of the year by Swimming World Magazine

21 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swimming World Magazine named Romania’s rising star David Popovici its world male swimmer of the year. According to Dinamo Bucuresti sports club, it’s the first time a Romanian swimmer has received this title.

The 18-year-old Romanian swimmer is featured on the cover of the Swimming World December 2022 magazine, alongside female swimmer of the year Ariarne Titmus.

“Swimming World Magazine, the most prestigious publication in the world dedicated to swimming, named David Popovici the best swimmer of 2022. It is the first time in history that a Romanian swimmer has received this nomination,” CS Dinamo Bucuresti said.

“David (CS Dinamo) thus enters a select list of big names. The last male winner (2021 and 2019) was American Caeleb Dressel,” the sports club added.

David Popovici became the new star of the swimming world this year, as he kept winning numerous medals and breaking records. He also made history at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in June, with a double win - gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

Read more:

Romania grabs eight medals at Lima swimming championships as David Popovici shines

Romania’s David Popovici wins two gold medals and sets new world record at European Swimming Championships

Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins gold in 200m freestyle Euro junior final

Swimming sensation David Popovici to receive Romania’s highest civil order

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania’s star David Popovici named swimmer of the year by Swimming World Magazine

21 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swimming World Magazine named Romania’s rising star David Popovici its world male swimmer of the year. According to Dinamo Bucuresti sports club, it’s the first time a Romanian swimmer has received this title.

The 18-year-old Romanian swimmer is featured on the cover of the Swimming World December 2022 magazine, alongside female swimmer of the year Ariarne Titmus.

“Swimming World Magazine, the most prestigious publication in the world dedicated to swimming, named David Popovici the best swimmer of 2022. It is the first time in history that a Romanian swimmer has received this nomination,” CS Dinamo Bucuresti said.

“David (CS Dinamo) thus enters a select list of big names. The last male winner (2021 and 2019) was American Caeleb Dressel,” the sports club added.

David Popovici became the new star of the swimming world this year, as he kept winning numerous medals and breaking records. He also made history at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in June, with a double win - gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

Read more:

Romania grabs eight medals at Lima swimming championships as David Popovici shines

Romania’s David Popovici wins two gold medals and sets new world record at European Swimming Championships

Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins gold in 200m freestyle Euro junior final

Swimming sensation David Popovici to receive Romania’s highest civil order

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced
01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
03 November 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Oradea’s must-see Art Nouveau buildings
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success