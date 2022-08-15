Romanian freestyle swimmer David Popovici (17) wrote a new page of swimming history at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, where he won the gold medals in the 100 m and 200 m competitions. In the 100 m final on Saturday, August 13, Popovici also set a new world record after he swam the distance in 46.86 seconds, breaking a 13-year-old record belonging to Brazilian Cesar Cielo Filho.

In the 200 m final on Monday, August 15, Popovici set a new junior world record as he finished just under 1:43 and improved his previous result from Budapest.

With these new performances, David Popovici confirmed his status as the new star in world freestyle swimming, after he won the gold on the same distances at the World Championships in Budapest in June.

(Photo source: David Popovici Facebook page)