Romania grabs eight medals at Lima swimming championships as David Popovici shines

Athletes representing Romania at the 2022 FINA world junior swimming championships won eight medals, placing Romania on fourth place after Japan, Hungary, and Poland.

Rising swimming star David Popovici came away with gold medals in the 200m and 100m freestyle, setting a new competition record for the former.

Romania was also represented at the men’s 4X100m freestyle relay, during which David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Ştefan Cozma and Patrick Sebastian Dinu won the gold medal. Popovici set another competition record (47.07) during the relay. France and Lithuania took second and third place, respectively.

During the combined 4X100m freestyle relay, David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Bianca Costea and Rebecca Aimee Diaconescu won the silver medal.

Bianca Costea won the gold medal in the 50m freestyle on the last day of the competition.

Overall, Romania obtained four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals during the competition.

The championships were held in the capital of Peru, Lima. Over 700 athletes from 100 countries participated, but Russian and American athletes were absent.

(Photo source: FINA)