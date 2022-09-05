Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania grabs eight medals at Lima swimming championships as David Popovici shines

05 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athletes representing Romania at the 2022 FINA world junior swimming championships won eight medals, placing Romania on fourth place after Japan, Hungary, and Poland.

Rising swimming star David Popovici came away with gold medals in the 200m and 100m freestyle, setting a new competition record for the former.

Romania was also represented at the men’s 4X100m freestyle relay, during which David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Ştefan Cozma and Patrick Sebastian Dinu won the gold medal. Popovici set another competition record (47.07) during the relay. France and Lithuania took second and third place, respectively.

During the combined 4X100m freestyle relay, David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Bianca Costea and Rebecca Aimee Diaconescu won the silver medal.

Bianca Costea won the gold medal in the 50m freestyle on the last day of the competition.

Overall, Romania obtained four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals during the competition.

The championships were held in the capital of Peru, Lima. Over 700 athletes from 100 countries participated, but Russian and American athletes were absent.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FINA

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Sports

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Romania grabs eight medals at Lima swimming championships as David Popovici shines

05 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Athletes representing Romania at the 2022 FINA world junior swimming championships won eight medals, placing Romania on fourth place after Japan, Hungary, and Poland.

Rising swimming star David Popovici came away with gold medals in the 200m and 100m freestyle, setting a new competition record for the former.

Romania was also represented at the men’s 4X100m freestyle relay, during which David Popovici, Alexandru Constantinescu, Ştefan Cozma and Patrick Sebastian Dinu won the gold medal. Popovici set another competition record (47.07) during the relay. France and Lithuania took second and third place, respectively.

During the combined 4X100m freestyle relay, David Popovici, Patrick Sebastian Dinu, Bianca Costea and Rebecca Aimee Diaconescu won the silver medal.

Bianca Costea won the gold medal in the 50m freestyle on the last day of the competition.

Overall, Romania obtained four gold, two silver, and two bronze medals during the competition.

The championships were held in the capital of Peru, Lima. Over 700 athletes from 100 countries participated, but Russian and American athletes were absent.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FINA

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM