Sports

Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins gold in 200m freestyle Euro junior final

07 July 2022
Swimmer David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle race on July 6 at the European Junior Swimming Championships with a time of 1:45.45. The event takes place in Otopeni, near Bucharest.

Lorenzo Galossi (Italy) came in second, with a time of 1:47:71, followed by Jacob Whittle (United Kingdom) - 1:47:85.

Popovici is the holder of the junior 200-meter freestyle record, with a time of 1:43:21, set this June at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. 

At the same time, Romania’s mixed relay team won the silver medal in the 4x100 m freestyle relay event. The team consisted of David Popovici (a time of 47.34), Patrick-Sebastian Dinu (50.03), Bianca Costea (55.47) and Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu (56.51). With a total time of 3:29.35, the Romanian athletes ranked second.

Hungary’s team won the gold, with a time of 3:28:83, while Poland won the bronze with a time of 3:29:85.

The 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships take place until July 10.

Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships

(Photo: David Popovici Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

