Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins gold in 200m freestyle Euro junior final
Swimmer David Popovici won the 200-meter freestyle race on July 6 at the European Junior Swimming Championships with a time of 1:45.45. The event takes place in Otopeni, near Bucharest.
Lorenzo Galossi (Italy) came in second, with a time of 1:47:71, followed by Jacob Whittle (United Kingdom) - 1:47:85.
Popovici is the holder of the junior 200-meter freestyle record, with a time of 1:43:21, set this June at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
At the same time, Romania’s mixed relay team won the silver medal in the 4x100 m freestyle relay event. The team consisted of David Popovici (a time of 47.34), Patrick-Sebastian Dinu (50.03), Bianca Costea (55.47) and Rebecca-Aimee Diaconescu (56.51). With a total time of 3:29.35, the Romanian athletes ranked second.
Hungary’s team won the gold, with a time of 3:28:83, while Poland won the bronze with a time of 3:29:85.
The 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships take place until July 10.
