Swimming sensation David Popovici to receive Romania’s highest civil order

Swimmer David Popovici is to receive the “Steaua României” Order (Order of the Star of Romania), the highest civil order and second-highest state decoration in Romania.

The 17-year-old is a world champion in the 100m and 200m freestyle.

The “Steaua României” Order (Order of the Star of Romania) will be given to Popovici as a sign of appreciation for his talent and devotion, as proven by his performance at the 19th FINA World Championship.

The young swimmer won two gold medals at the Senior World Championships in Budapest and managed to add other successes at the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships held in Otopeni.

Popovici took first place with 951 points in the ranking of the best athletes at the European Junior Swimming Championships. The young swimmer took home five medals, four of which are gold, in the two events.

Aside from the recognition, the Romanian state also rewarded David Popovici with EUR 200,000 for his achievements.

Popovici is set to participate in the 2022 European Aquatics Championships in Rome, according to Playsport. After that, he will fly to Lima for the 8th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2022.

