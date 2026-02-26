Darryl Nirenberg sworn in as US ambassador to Romania

Darryl Nirenberg has been sworn in as the new United States ambassador to Romania, the US Embassy in Bucharest announced. He will officially assume his duties after presenting his letters of credence to the Romanian president.

“The United States Embassy in Bucharest looks forward to working under his leadership to deepen the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Romania,” reads the statement.

US president Donald Trump announced Nirenberg’s nomination for the post on May 21, 2025. Then, the American Senate confirmed his appointment in December.

Darryl Nirenberg is an attorney with more than 40 years of experience in foreign policy and international trade law. He began his career as a legislative aide to Senator S.I. Hayakawa and as a professional staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. He later joined the Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff, serving as a professional staff member, minority counsel, and minority deputy staff director.

He concluded his 14-year tenure on Capitol Hill as chief of staff and legislative director to Senator Jesse Helms, including during Helms’ time as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

After leaving the Senate, Nirenberg entered private practice at Patton Boggs LLP. Following nearly two decades at the firm, he moved to Steptoe LLP, where he was practicing at the time of his nomination.

A graduate of Colgate University, the new ambassador earned his Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School, attending evening classes while working in the Senate and financing his own education. According to a biography published by the US Department of State, he has also been involved in youth sports for two decades, coaching youth baseball and soccer.

Darryl Nirenberg succeeds ambassador Kathleen Kavalec, who retired in May. Deputy chief of mission Michael Dickerson has served as Chargé d’Affaires in the interim.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/US Embassy Bucharest)