Politics

Darryl Nirenberg sworn in as US ambassador to Romania

26 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Darryl Nirenberg has been sworn in as the new United States ambassador to Romania, the US Embassy in Bucharest announced. He will officially assume his duties after presenting his letters of credence to the Romanian president.

“The United States Embassy in Bucharest looks forward to working under his leadership to deepen the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Romania,” reads the statement.

US president Donald Trump announced Nirenberg’s nomination for the post on May 21, 2025. Then, the American Senate confirmed his appointment in December.

Darryl Nirenberg is an attorney with more than 40 years of experience in foreign policy and international trade law. He began his career as a legislative aide to Senator S.I. Hayakawa and as a professional staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. He later joined the Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff, serving as a professional staff member, minority counsel, and minority deputy staff director.

He concluded his 14-year tenure on Capitol Hill as chief of staff and legislative director to Senator Jesse Helms, including during Helms’ time as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

After leaving the Senate, Nirenberg entered private practice at Patton Boggs LLP. Following nearly two decades at the firm, he moved to Steptoe LLP, where he was practicing at the time of his nomination.

A graduate of Colgate University, the new ambassador earned his Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School, attending evening classes while working in the Senate and financing his own education. According to a biography published by the US Department of State, he has also been involved in youth sports for two decades, coaching youth baseball and soccer.

Darryl Nirenberg succeeds ambassador Kathleen Kavalec, who retired in May. Deputy chief of mission Michael Dickerson has served as Chargé d’Affaires in the interim.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/US Embassy Bucharest)

Normal
Politics

Darryl Nirenberg sworn in as US ambassador to Romania

26 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Darryl Nirenberg has been sworn in as the new United States ambassador to Romania, the US Embassy in Bucharest announced. He will officially assume his duties after presenting his letters of credence to the Romanian president.

“The United States Embassy in Bucharest looks forward to working under his leadership to deepen the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and Romania,” reads the statement.

US president Donald Trump announced Nirenberg’s nomination for the post on May 21, 2025. Then, the American Senate confirmed his appointment in December.

Darryl Nirenberg is an attorney with more than 40 years of experience in foreign policy and international trade law. He began his career as a legislative aide to Senator S.I. Hayakawa and as a professional staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. He later joined the Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff, serving as a professional staff member, minority counsel, and minority deputy staff director.

He concluded his 14-year tenure on Capitol Hill as chief of staff and legislative director to Senator Jesse Helms, including during Helms’ time as chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

After leaving the Senate, Nirenberg entered private practice at Patton Boggs LLP. Following nearly two decades at the firm, he moved to Steptoe LLP, where he was practicing at the time of his nomination.

A graduate of Colgate University, the new ambassador earned his Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School, attending evening classes while working in the Senate and financing his own education. According to a biography published by the US Department of State, he has also been involved in youth sports for two decades, coaching youth baseball and soccer.

Darryl Nirenberg succeeds ambassador Kathleen Kavalec, who retired in May. Deputy chief of mission Michael Dickerson has served as Chargé d’Affaires in the interim.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/US Embassy Bucharest)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 February 2026
Transport
Bucharest’s main airport to install seven electric vehicle charging stations
26 February 2026
Culture
Western Romania: Church of Sântămăria Orlea on Europa Nostra list of most endangered heritage sites in Europe
26 February 2026
Events
Haddaway to cook for 500 dogs at Speranța Shelter event near Bucharest
26 February 2026
Events
Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu to headline The Economist Romania Government Roundtable this spring
26 February 2026
Capital markets
Romanian government greenlights tax incentives for stock market investments
26 February 2026
M&A
Forvis Mazars: Romania has one of the most active M&A markets in CEE
26 February 2026
Politics
Darryl Nirenberg sworn in as US ambassador to Romania
26 February 2026
Finance
Romania raises EUR 3 bln and USD 2 bln with three foreign bond issues