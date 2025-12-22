Politics

US Senate confirms Darryl Nirenberg as ambassador to Romania

22 December 2025

The US Senate has confirmed Darryl Nirenberg for his post as the country's ambassador to Romania, the US Embassy announced.

Nirenberg is an attorney with more than 40 years of experience working on foreign policy and international trade law issues. He began his career as a legislative aide to senator S.I. Hayakawa and as a professional staff member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

He then joined the Senate Foreign Relations Committee staff, where he served first as a professional staff member and subsequently as minority counsel and minority deputy staff director. He concluded his tenure on Capitol Hill serving as chief of staff and legislative director to senator Jesse Helms, including while the senator was chair of the Foreign Relations Committee.

After his fourteen-year career as a Senate staffer, he entered the private sector, practicing at Patton Boggs LLP. After nearly two decades with the firm, he joined Steptoe LLP, where he was practicing at the time of his nomination for the ambassador post.

He is a graduate of Colgate University and earned his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School at night while working in the Senate, financing his own education.

He has been involved in youth sports for two decades, coaching youth baseball and soccer, according to a bio presented by the US Department of State.

He succeeds ambassador Kathleen Kavalec, who retired this May. Deputy chief of mission Michael Dickerson has served as Chargé d'Affaires since.

(Photo source: Darryl Nirenberg on X)

