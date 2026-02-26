Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu to headline The Economist Romania Government Roundtable this spring

Nobel Prize-winning economist Daron Acemoglu will travel to Bucharest next month to headline the Economist Romania Government Roundtable 2026, a high-level regional forum bringing together political leaders, business executives, and policy experts from across Central and Southeastern Europe. The event, organized by The Economist group, will take place from March 30 to April 1.

Acemoglu, awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences alongside Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson for their research on how institutions shape prosperity, is widely recognized for his work on the role of political and economic institutions, democracy, and the societal impact of technology and artificial intelligence. A professor at MIT and co-author of influential works on the wealth of nations, he is considered a leading voice in debates on emerging economies and the future of modern democracies.

He will serve as keynote speaker in the opening session on March 30, joining National Bank of Romania governor Mugur Isărescu and Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras for a high-profile discussion marking the start of the roundtable.

The conference, themed “The Next Leap Forward for Southeastern Europe,” will be hosted by two senior figures from The Economist’s editorial group: Joan Hoey, editor of the Democracy Index and Europe consultant at Economist Intelligence, and Alasdair Ross, editor for global business, economics, strategy, and risk. They will moderate discussions among government officials, European institutional representatives, and business leaders.

The event in Bucharest aims to provide a platform for debate on key issues shaping the European Union and the wider region, including economic development, security and defense, energy and infrastructure, digitalization and artificial intelligence, financial policy, and healthcare.

Organizers said discussions will also address the future of Ukraine, European unity and solidarity, NATO, energy security and transition, innovation and investment, transport infrastructure, sustainability, and finance.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan is among the confirmed participants, alongside ministers, European commissioners, and senior executives from major companies operating in Romania and the region. The list is being updated here.

The official opening will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on March 30, with plenary sessions and thematic debates scheduled for March 31 and April 1 at the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. A limited number of tickets remain available, according to organizers.

