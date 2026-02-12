Addiction expert Anna Lembke to speak on digital dependency at Impact Bucharest 2026

Stanford professor and psychiatrist Dr. Anna Lembke, one of the most influential international voices in the field of addiction and mental health, will speak in Bucharest about digital dependency, burnout, and the attention crisis in the business environment at Impact Bucharest 2026.

Lembke, the author of the global bestseller Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, is the chief of the Stanford Addiction Medicine Dual Diagnosis Clinic. A clinician-scholar who has published more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, she is recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on the opioid crisis and the addictive nature of digital media. Her book, Dopamine Nation, has been translated into over 30 languages and has become a definitive guide for navigating the compulsive overconsumption of the 21st century.

During the Impact Bucharest conference, Dr. Lembke will address the neurological challenges of the modern workplace and the paradox of why, in an age of unprecedented abundance, people are more prone to anxiety, burnout, and addiction than ever before. Her appearance will provide leaders and innovators with scientific insights into the “pleasure-pain balance” and practical strategies for maintaining focus and well-being in a hyper-connected world.

Dr. Lembke will explain how the constant bombardment of digital pings (Slack, email, and social media) hijacks the prefrontal cortex, the seat of decision-making. For businesses, this translates to a loss of deep-work capability and a rise in medical leaves. Dr. Lembke’s keynote will provide a roadmap for "Digital Sobriety," teaching executives how to foster an organizational culture that values high-quality output over high-velocity distraction

"As our economy and personal lives become increasingly dominated by digital triggers, Dr. Lemke’s research into the brain’s reward system is essential for any leader looking to build a resilient, healthy, and high-performing organizational culture," said Krystian Wolak, Founder of Impact. “There has never been a better or more important time to welcome her to the Impact Bucharest Stage," he added.

Impact Bucharest is a premier European platform for economic, political, technological, and cultural discussions. Since its inception, the conference has brought together global icons, including former first lady Michelle Obama.

