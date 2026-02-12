Dan Lăzărescu appointed head of Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj

Bosch has appointed Dan Lăzărescu as director of its Engineering Center in Cluj, effective January 2026, in addition to his role as the group’s representative in Romania. The move marks a strategic step aimed at strengthening synergies between Bosch’s Romanian divisions, the company said.

Lăzărescu, who has served as general manager of Robert Bosch S.R.L. since October 2025, succeeds Tobias Matter, who will take on a new role within the Bosch Group after four years leading the Cluj center.

“My priority is to further strengthen Romania’s position within our global innovation ecosystem. Despite a challenging context for the entire automotive industry, I will continue to focus on the fundamental elements of the organization’s success, such as enhancing competitiveness, fostering innovation, and accelerating digitalization,” said Dan Lăzărescu.

A graduate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest, where he also earned a PhD in digital signal processing for automotive applications, Dan Lăzărescu began his career at Bosch in 2001 in Stuttgart. Over the years, he has held significant leadership positions in Stuttgart, Budapest, and Cluj-Napoca, with responsibilities including the development of automotive control units and the coordination of hardware divisions and driver assistance solutions for the global market. He is currently recognized as a leading professional in Romania’s automotive industry.

Lăzărescu has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK) since June 2025.

With more than 1,500 employees, the Cluj Engineering Center develops data-driven and artificial intelligence-based solutions for automated, electric, and connected mobility. The unit generates over 100 inventions annually and collaborates closely with other Bosch engineering locations and the company’s production facilities in Romania.

Established in 2013, the center has become a key pillar in Bosch’s global mobility transformation strategy, with expertise in software, hardware, mechanical engineering, and project management. Under Matter’s leadership, it underwent significant growth, including the inauguration of a second office building in 2024.

Bosch has been present in Romania for more than 30 years and employs around 10,000 people across seven entities. In 2024, the group reported consolidated sales of EUR 529.5 million on the Romanian market, while total net sales, including internal deliveries, reached EUR 2.4 billion.

(Photo source: press release)