Andrei Romanescu appointed General Manager of SCOR Bucharest

SCOR, one of the global leaders in reinsurance, said that it appointed Andrei Romanescu as General Manager of SCOR Bucharest, its newly established strategic transformation office in Romania. The new GM will oversee the development of the company’s local operations.

SCOR Bucharest will bring together expertise in technology and data, finance, and property and casualty reinsurance operations, contributing to the design of smarter and more resilient processes to support SCOR’s global ecosystem, according to the press release.

The Bucharest office joins SCOR’s international network of more than 35 offices and 3,600 employees serving clients in over 150 countries.

“I take on this role with a strong sense of responsibility and a clear direction: to build teams and capabilities in Romania that can deliver real impact across SCOR’s global network,” said Andrei Romanescu.

Romanescu brings nearly 30 years of experience in local and international business environments, with a background spanning IT, telecommunications, and business services. He has led large international teams and managed organisations through periods of rapid growth, with a leadership style centred on people, strategy, and execution.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)