DAN AIR launches new European destinations from Bacău and Bucharest

DAN AIR said it will expand its regular flight network from Bucharest and Bacău starting in April, adding six new destinations in Spain, Italy, France, and Cyprus. The privately owned Romanian carrier will launch new routes to Valencia, Larnaca, Madrid, Barcelona, Paris (Beauvais), and Treviso, operated throughout the summer season, between April 1 and October 24.

The expansion will be supported by the introduction of a second aircraft into operations, allowing DAN AIR to operate two planes with a capacity of 180 seats each.

From Bucharest, the airline will operate flights to Larnaca twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays, and to Valencia on Mondays and Fridays.

Meanwhile, from Bacău, passengers will gain access to Madrid and Larnaca on Thursdays and Sundays, Valencia on Mondays and Fridays, and Barcelona, Paris (Beauvais), and Treviso on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

As a result, DAN AIR will serve a total of four destinations from Bucharest and 12 from Bacău.

In addition to the new routes, the airline will increase frequencies on two of its most popular services from Bacău, to Brussels and London Luton, by adding an extra weekly flight on Wednesdays. This will bring the total frequency on each of these routes to three flights per week.

The expansion comes amid rising demand for direct summer flights from both the Moldova region and Bucharest, the company said. In 2025, DAN AIR carried more than 235,000 passengers and reported strong operational performance, with 98% of flights operating on time.

“The introduction of a second aircraft for the summer 2026 season allows us to take an important step forward in developing DAN AIR and to further expand our route network and connectivity options,” said Matt Ian David, CEO of DAN AIR.

Founded in 2017 by pilot Dan Iuhas, DAN AIR operates both scheduled flights under its own brand and ACMI services for international airlines. The carrier has transported more than four million passengers since its launch and became a member of the International Air Transport Association in 2024.

