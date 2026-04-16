Recovered Dacian treasures to be displayed again in Bucharest after return from the Netherlands

The Romanian Ministry of Culture announced the repatriation of the ancient golden Helmet of Coțofenești and two of the three Dacian bracelets that were stolen from the Drents Museum in the Netherlands more than a year ago. The artifacts will be presented to the public for the first time since their return during a special event next week.

According to the ministry, the objects - considered part of the country’s national heritage - will be displayed at the National Museum of History of Romania on April 21, before becoming accessible to the wider public, including through a traveling exhibition across the country.

“The return of these heritage items is a moment of symbolic reparation. Beyond their historical and archaeological value, they carry essential fragments of our past, and of the cultural memory we have a duty to protect and pass on. We will return soon with further details,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The announcement follows the recovery of the artifacts earlier this month by Dutch authorities, after the high-profile theft in January 2025 at the Drents Museum. Thieves used explosives to break into the museum and steal the ancient gold helmet and three bracelets, triggering an international investigation.

Officials said the recovered items are in very good condition, with only minor damage reported to the helmet. The third bracelet remains missing, and investigations are ongoing.

The trial of three suspects accused of carrying out the heist began in the Netherlands on April 14.

Romania had previously received EUR 5.7 million in compensation from the Dutch state following the theft.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Vincent Jannink)