Romanian judges and prosecutors at Supreme Council of Magistracy divided over "captured judiciary" allegations

While the prosecutors' section of Romania's Supreme Council of Magistracy - CSM drafted recommendations to address the issues spotted by investigative platform Recorder at the end of last year, the judges' section denied any irregularity and condemned the report published by Recorder as a fabrication.

The report denounced the control allegedly gained by a group coordinated by High Court chief Lia Savonea over the judiciary procedures.

The prosecutors' section of the CSM announced that the document prepared following the synthesis of the proposals formulated by the prosecutors was transmitted on February 4 to the Ministry of Justice and to the legal committees of the two chambers of the Romanian Parliament, to assess the opportunity to initiate legislative amendments in the sense of those proposed, according to G4media.ro.

Regarding the organisation and functioning of the justice system, it was assessed that the legislative changes made between 2018 and 2022 generated significant dysfunctions and inequities, for the correction of which, prompt legislative intervention is necessary.

On February 5, High Court president Lia Savonea attended the meeting of the judges' section of the CSM, which validated the Judicial Inspection's report on the allegations in the documentary Recorder "Captured Justice", according to B1TV. Savonea called the documentary "a manipulation that struck at the foundation of the justice system."

The CSM's judges' section approved a Judicial Inspection report with eight votes "for" and two "against."

The document dismisses all allegations included in the Recorder's investigation.

