Local entrepreneur builds EUR 15 mln recycled plastic factory in southern Romania

Crilelmar, a company based in Gorj County in southern Romania and controlled by local entrepreneur Adrian Stănuşoiu, is set to complete the construction of a second recycled plastics factory in Târgu Jiu in May, following an investment of EUR 15 million financed through the European Union’s Just Transition Fund, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The project is among the largest investments in Gorj County supported by the Just Transition Fund, which was established to support economic diversification in regions affected by decarbonisation and the phasing out of coal-based activities. According to the publication, the new facility will be the second-largest project in the county financed under this programme.

The factory will process recycled plastic into finished products and is expected to triple Crilelmar’s existing production capacity.

Unlike the company’s current unit, which focuses on smaller plastic household items, the new factory will specialise in the production of larger goods for home and garden use, including rainwater collection containers.

At present, Crilelmar manufactures a range of plastic products such as basins, flower pots, buckets, cans, garden furniture, and waste bins at its existing facility in Târgu Jiu. The expansion into larger items is intended to diversify the product range and strengthen the company’s position in the domestic market for recycled plastic goods.

Financial data cited by Ziarul Financiar shows that Crilelmar recorded a turnover of RON 51 million (EUR 10 million) in 2024, up from RON 40 million (EUR 8 million) a year earlier. Net profit increased to RON 5.7 million (EUR 1.1 million) from RON 3.6 million (EUR 0.7 million) over the same period, reflecting both higher sales volumes and improved margins.

The investment is also expected to have a significant impact on local employment. The company had around 100 employees in 2024.

“We increased the number of employees to 138, and at the end of this project, we will reach 180 employees,” company representatives were quoted as saying.

