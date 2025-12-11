Agriculture

Romania’s Artesana pours EUR 8-10 mln in new cheese factory

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian dairy producer Artesana will begin construction of a new factory in 2025, an investment estimated at EUR 8-10 million with production specialised in cheese products scheduled to start in 2027, Mediafax.ro reported. The company said it expects to close this year with revenue slightly above EUR 15 million.

Chief Executive Officer Sergiu Multescu told Mediafax.ro that the company anticipates a turnover of RON 75 million (EUR 15 million) in 2025, representing an increase of nearly 39% compared with this year. He added that Artesana is targeting a further 40% rise in 2026, aiming to exceed RON 100 million (EUR 20 million) in turnover as it expands its product range and production capacity.

Multescu said the new plant will be the company’s third factory and will specialise in cheese products. He noted that construction is expected to begin in the first half of next year, with completion planned for mid-2027. “We are working on the most important investment project so far: the construction of the third Artesana factory, which will focus on cheese specialities,” he said.

The CEO added that the land for the facility has already been acquired and that the investment will support the introduction of traditional Italian cheeses, including mozzarella. The increased capacity is intended to strengthen the company’s export capabilities as demand for premium dairy products grows in regional markets.

Artesana, which has expanded its distribution nationwide in recent years, said the new factory will allow it to diversify its portfolio and respond to rising consumer interest in speciality cheeses. According to Multescu, the project forms part of a broader strategy to scale production while maintaining artisanal standards associated with the brand.

He said the company is preparing detailed planning for the construction phase and expects work to begin in spring 2025, once technical approvals are finalised.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romania’s Artesana pours EUR 8-10 mln in new cheese factory

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian dairy producer Artesana will begin construction of a new factory in 2025, an investment estimated at EUR 8-10 million with production specialised in cheese products scheduled to start in 2027, Mediafax.ro reported. The company said it expects to close this year with revenue slightly above EUR 15 million.

Chief Executive Officer Sergiu Multescu told Mediafax.ro that the company anticipates a turnover of RON 75 million (EUR 15 million) in 2025, representing an increase of nearly 39% compared with this year. He added that Artesana is targeting a further 40% rise in 2026, aiming to exceed RON 100 million (EUR 20 million) in turnover as it expands its product range and production capacity.

Multescu said the new plant will be the company’s third factory and will specialise in cheese products. He noted that construction is expected to begin in the first half of next year, with completion planned for mid-2027. “We are working on the most important investment project so far: the construction of the third Artesana factory, which will focus on cheese specialities,” he said.

The CEO added that the land for the facility has already been acquired and that the investment will support the introduction of traditional Italian cheeses, including mozzarella. The increased capacity is intended to strengthen the company’s export capabilities as demand for premium dairy products grows in regional markets.

Artesana, which has expanded its distribution nationwide in recent years, said the new factory will allow it to diversify its portfolio and respond to rising consumer interest in speciality cheeses. According to Multescu, the project forms part of a broader strategy to scale production while maintaining artisanal standards associated with the brand.

He said the company is preparing detailed planning for the construction phase and expects work to begin in spring 2025, once technical approvals are finalised.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 December 2025
Justice
EC refers Romania to EU Court of Justice over failures in air quality monitoring
11 December 2025
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court leadership rejects media investigation, but judge says “toxic” conditions are real
11 December 2025
Environment
American scientists study extreme microbial life in Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark
11 December 2025
Environment
Unexpected moose sighting confirmed in Romania’s Hunedoara county
11 December 2025
Energy
Romania "balances partnership" with OMV Petrom and extends its licenses by 15 years
11 December 2025
Justice
Media investigation revealing "captured judiciary" prompts street protests in Romania
11 December 2025
Culture
Traditional Romanian string instrument added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
10 December 2025
Society
Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds