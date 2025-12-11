Romania’s Artesana pours EUR 8-10 mln in new cheese factory

Romanian dairy producer Artesana will begin construction of a new factory in 2025, an investment estimated at EUR 8-10 million with production specialised in cheese products scheduled to start in 2027, Mediafax.ro reported. The company said it expects to close this year with revenue slightly above EUR 15 million.

Chief Executive Officer Sergiu Multescu told Mediafax.ro that the company anticipates a turnover of RON 75 million (EUR 15 million) in 2025, representing an increase of nearly 39% compared with this year. He added that Artesana is targeting a further 40% rise in 2026, aiming to exceed RON 100 million (EUR 20 million) in turnover as it expands its product range and production capacity.

Multescu said the new plant will be the company’s third factory and will specialise in cheese products. He noted that construction is expected to begin in the first half of next year, with completion planned for mid-2027. “We are working on the most important investment project so far: the construction of the third Artesana factory, which will focus on cheese specialities,” he said.

The CEO added that the land for the facility has already been acquired and that the investment will support the introduction of traditional Italian cheeses, including mozzarella. The increased capacity is intended to strengthen the company’s export capabilities as demand for premium dairy products grows in regional markets.

Artesana, which has expanded its distribution nationwide in recent years, said the new factory will allow it to diversify its portfolio and respond to rising consumer interest in speciality cheeses. According to Multescu, the project forms part of a broader strategy to scale production while maintaining artisanal standards associated with the brand.

He said the company is preparing detailed planning for the construction phase and expects work to begin in spring 2025, once technical approvals are finalised.

