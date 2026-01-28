Romanian Forestry Guard discovers illegal logging near Băile Felix resort

The Forestry Guard and police in Oradea, western Romania, discovered 14 stumps from illegal tree felling in a forest in Băile Felix on Wednesday, January 28. According to a statement from the Bihor County Police Inspectorate (IPJ Bihor), the damage is estimated at RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) without VAT, for a volume of 8.052 cubic meters, according to Agerpres.

Checks revealed that the acts were allegedly committed between December 29, 2025, and January 23, by a company from Oradea that legally exploited a timber batch but also cut unmarked trees of oak, hornbeam, and cherry species.

“Unauthorized felling and theft of trees from the national forest fund were found,” IPJ Bihor stated, specifying that investigations are continuing under the coordination of a prosecutor.

The company allegedly cut trees that were not intended for exploitation and were not marked, according to the Bihor Forestry Directorate, Teodor Suciu. The case was first reported by Digi24, which showed that the tree felling in the area did not only target sick or broken trees but also healthy ones.

“The forestry offenses mentioned in the Forestry Guard’s statement, which are also being confirmed by police representatives, concern illegal felling in the lot established by the Oradea Forestry District and sold through public auction to the company Felidan Foresta,” said Teodor Suciu.

“This company apparently cut, according to the findings of the Forestry Guard, 14 trees without authorization that were not intended for felling and were not marked as such. Consequently, they will bear the legal consequences regarding these illegal fellings,” he added.

(Photo source: Cristi Croitoru | Dreamstime.com)