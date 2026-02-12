Business

Italian Costa Cruises continues expansion in Romania, its second-largest market in CEE

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian company Costa Cruises said it is stepping up its expansion in Romania, describing the country as its second-largest market in Central and Eastern Europe and one of the fastest-growing in the region. The company estimates annual growth of 5-10% locally, with Romania also ranking sixth within the European Union for Costa.

The company said it aims to strengthen partnerships with Romanian travel agencies, increase brand visibility, and tailor its offerings to evolving consumer expectations.

“Romania represents a market with remarkable untapped potential, and our presence here reflects our strong confidence in its long-term growth,” said Mirco Vassallo, International Region Director at Costa Cruises.

At the same time, Costa also announced that it will soon launch its onboard application in Romanian, providing passengers with access to the daily activity program, restaurant menus, excursion details for each destination, and other onboard services.

Romanian passengers account for roughly 25% of Costa’s total clients in Central and Eastern Europe, while local sales have risen by more than 70% compared to 2023. In 2025 alone, Romania delivered strong double-digit growth for the company, consolidating its role as a key contributor to Costa’s international diversification strategy, according to the press release.

Although cruise penetration remains low at around 0.17% - with approximately 37,000 Romanian passengers in 2025 - the market is projected to grow to 50,000 passengers by 2028, with annual growth rates estimated between 12% and 15%. Costa is targeting a further 7% increase in Romanian sales in 2026.

More than half of Costa passengers (56%) choose Mediterranean cruises, 22% opt for the United Arab Emirates, while others prefer Northern Europe, the Canary Islands, or the Caribbean. The same trend is visible in Romania.

All-inclusive cruise packages start from EUR 599 per person.

Globally, the cruise industry continues to outpace broader tourism growth. According to industry data, nearly 35 million passengers traveled by sea in 2024, with numbers projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels by more than 30% in 2027. 

Costa, part of Carnival Corporation, is also investing over EUR 200 million in fleet modernization as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal
Business

Italian Costa Cruises continues expansion in Romania, its second-largest market in CEE

12 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Italian company Costa Cruises said it is stepping up its expansion in Romania, describing the country as its second-largest market in Central and Eastern Europe and one of the fastest-growing in the region. The company estimates annual growth of 5-10% locally, with Romania also ranking sixth within the European Union for Costa.

The company said it aims to strengthen partnerships with Romanian travel agencies, increase brand visibility, and tailor its offerings to evolving consumer expectations.

“Romania represents a market with remarkable untapped potential, and our presence here reflects our strong confidence in its long-term growth,” said Mirco Vassallo, International Region Director at Costa Cruises.

At the same time, Costa also announced that it will soon launch its onboard application in Romanian, providing passengers with access to the daily activity program, restaurant menus, excursion details for each destination, and other onboard services.

Romanian passengers account for roughly 25% of Costa’s total clients in Central and Eastern Europe, while local sales have risen by more than 70% compared to 2023. In 2025 alone, Romania delivered strong double-digit growth for the company, consolidating its role as a key contributor to Costa’s international diversification strategy, according to the press release.

Although cruise penetration remains low at around 0.17% - with approximately 37,000 Romanian passengers in 2025 - the market is projected to grow to 50,000 passengers by 2028, with annual growth rates estimated between 12% and 15%. Costa is targeting a further 7% increase in Romanian sales in 2026.

More than half of Costa passengers (56%) choose Mediterranean cruises, 22% opt for the United Arab Emirates, while others prefer Northern Europe, the Canary Islands, or the Caribbean. The same trend is visible in Romania.

All-inclusive cruise packages start from EUR 599 per person.

Globally, the cruise industry continues to outpace broader tourism growth. According to industry data, nearly 35 million passengers traveled by sea in 2024, with numbers projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels by more than 30% in 2027. 

Costa, part of Carnival Corporation, is also investing over EUR 200 million in fleet modernization as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 February 2026
Politics
Colombia reopens Embassy in Bucharest after 24 years of absence
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian emergency number implements video call option, improved location system
12 February 2026
Justice
Romanian mercenary Horaţiu Potra remains in preventive detention
12 February 2026
Energy
Romania to place Lukoil’s local assets under extended state supervision
12 February 2026
M&A
Carrefour announces sale of Romanian operations to local group Pavǎl Holding
12 February 2026
Defense
South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace begins construction of armored vehicle factory in Romania
12 February 2026
Transport
Transport minister says Romania in talks with Hyundai for local H2-powered train production
12 February 2026
Society
Romanian Parliament to light up in Ukrainian colors to mark four years since Russia’s invasion