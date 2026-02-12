Italian Costa Cruises continues expansion in Romania, its second-largest market in CEE

Italian company Costa Cruises said it is stepping up its expansion in Romania, describing the country as its second-largest market in Central and Eastern Europe and one of the fastest-growing in the region. The company estimates annual growth of 5-10% locally, with Romania also ranking sixth within the European Union for Costa.

The company said it aims to strengthen partnerships with Romanian travel agencies, increase brand visibility, and tailor its offerings to evolving consumer expectations.

“Romania represents a market with remarkable untapped potential, and our presence here reflects our strong confidence in its long-term growth,” said Mirco Vassallo, International Region Director at Costa Cruises.

At the same time, Costa also announced that it will soon launch its onboard application in Romanian, providing passengers with access to the daily activity program, restaurant menus, excursion details for each destination, and other onboard services.

Romanian passengers account for roughly 25% of Costa’s total clients in Central and Eastern Europe, while local sales have risen by more than 70% compared to 2023. In 2025 alone, Romania delivered strong double-digit growth for the company, consolidating its role as a key contributor to Costa’s international diversification strategy, according to the press release.

Although cruise penetration remains low at around 0.17% - with approximately 37,000 Romanian passengers in 2025 - the market is projected to grow to 50,000 passengers by 2028, with annual growth rates estimated between 12% and 15%. Costa is targeting a further 7% increase in Romanian sales in 2026.

More than half of Costa passengers (56%) choose Mediterranean cruises, 22% opt for the United Arab Emirates, while others prefer Northern Europe, the Canary Islands, or the Caribbean. The same trend is visible in Romania.

All-inclusive cruise packages start from EUR 599 per person.

Globally, the cruise industry continues to outpace broader tourism growth. According to industry data, nearly 35 million passengers traveled by sea in 2024, with numbers projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels by more than 30% in 2027.

Costa, part of Carnival Corporation, is also investing over EUR 200 million in fleet modernization as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

