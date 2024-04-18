Southern Romania: Galaţi County launches ship for leisure cruises on the Danube

The Galaţi County Council launched this week a passenger ship for leisure cruises on the Danube.

The vessel was built as part of an EU-funded project. The funds amounted to RON 2.4 million (EUR 472,000), financed through the Operational Programme for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs.

The ship will allow local authorities to organize regular cruises on the Danube for the first time since 1989.

“One of the dreams of the people of Galaţi is fulfilled today (e.n. April 17): we officially launched a passenger ship specially built for Danube cruises. I am glad that we managed to fulfill a long-standing desire of the people of Galaţi, as well as those visiting our city. Everyone will have the chance for a unique experience, to admire and discover the beauty of our area from the water,” Costel Fotea, president of the Galaţi County Council, said on Facebook.

According to him, the ship will operate on the Danube during the warm months, from Wednesday to Sunday. The exact schedule, number of trips per day, duration, and routes are yet to be determined.

“As for the price, it will be the lowest in the country, at most RON 25 (EUR 5) per hour for adults, up to RON 15 (EUR 3) per hour for children aged between 6 and 18 years, and free for children under 6 years. As soon as we finalize all details, at a date to be announced later, we will invite all the residents of Galaţi to come and enjoy a ride on the Danube with the County Council's ship,” Costel Fotea added.

The ship is 18 meters long, has 30 seats, including four for people with disabilities, and autonomy of 25 hours. For passenger safety, the vessel is equipped with 33 life jackets.

At the helm of the ship is a qualified captain with 36 years of experience in maritime navigation.

(Photo source: Costel Fotea on Facebook)