Residential complex Cosmopolis sells 570 homes in 2025, rivaling major Romanian cities

Cosmopolis, the largest integrated residential complex in Romania, located north of Bucharest, sold 570 homes in 2025, generating approximately EUR 50 million in transactions. The performance exceeded the total number of residential deals recorded in several county seats across the country.

Thus, according to data from the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI), between May and December 2025, Cosmopolis outperformed cities such as Târgu Jiu (541 units), Tulcea (484 units), Deva (464 units), and Reșița (515 units) in terms of completed transactions.

In Ilfov county, sales within the complex accounted for nearly 50% of all transactions recorded in county seats, with Buftea reporting 219 units sold and Popești-Leordeni 1,051 units over the same period.

In addition to finalized transactions, the developer reported strong pre-sales activity. Evolia, a new adjacent project near Bucharest, launched at the end of 2025, generated EUR 15 million in pre-sales after more than 60% of the villas in its first phase were contracted.

The upward trend has continued into 2026, with January sales exceeding those from the same month last year and February already surpassing January’s results, the company said. This comes despite a nationwide slowdown in transactions, with ANCPI data showing 24,598 deals in January 2026 - significantly lower than in December 2025 and January 2025.

Developed over more than 18 years, Cosmopolis currently hosts around 17,000 residents and offers a wide range of facilities, including schools, medical services, sports and leisure amenities, retail outlets, and private transportation links.

The new Evolia expansion, representing an investment of over EUR 200 million, will add premium villas and apartments to the integrated urban ecosystem, with the first phase scheduled for delivery this summer.

