Redport secures EUR 9 mln financing from Intesa Sanpaolo for residential project in eastern Bucharest

Real estate developer Redport has secured a EUR 9 million financing line from Intesa Sanpaolo Bank Romania for the development of the Vitality Est residential project in eastern Bucharest. The financing package also includes a dedicated VAT facility of around RON 5 million, providing what the company described as a predictable financial framework for the next development phases.

The project is located near Lake Pantelimon and is positioned in the upper-medium residential segment.

Developed in partnership with businessman Dan Șucu, Vitality Est will be built on a 27,000 sqm plot and includes the construction of 500 apartments and 400 sqm of commercial space. The first phase will deliver 145 residential units, including studios, two- and three-room apartments, as well as units with private gardens, the developer said.

Plus, the development will also integrate a Lidl store, with additional nearby amenities including Esplanada Mall and Ikea Pallady.

“Access to financing in a selective economic climate is a real quality test for any developer,” said Cosmin Savu Cristescu, CEO of Redport.

The developer’s portfolio also includes projects such as The Level Apartments and Infinity Nord in northern Bucharest.

