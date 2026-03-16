Romanian mobile accessories retailer Contakt opens first international location in Prague, plans more

Romanian mobile accessories retailer Contakt has opened its first international location in Prague, marking the company’s entry into the Czech market. The move is part of the firm’s strategy to become a regional player in the mobile phone accessories sector.

The new "island" kiosk, opened with an investment of around EUR 60,000, is located in the Metropole Zličín shopping center in Prague. It covers roughly 15 square meters and offers the same range of products and services available across Contakt’s Romanian network.

“Entering the Czech market successfully marks Contakt’s first step outside Romania and opens a new stage in the company’s development. In the medium term, our objective is to build a solid network in this country, while gradually establishing a regional presence where we can validate our local business model,” said Eduard Tudose, National Sales Director at Contakt.

During the first year of operations, the company plans to test and validate its business model on the Czech market, with a second location already under contract. Over the medium term, Contakt aims to expand its network in the country to between 20 and 30 points of sale.

Founded in 2002 in Timișoara, Contakt currently operates around 240 stores across Romania, mainly located in shopping malls in major cities, covering more than 98% of such commercial galleries. Its portfolio includes smartphone accessories such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and gadgets, alongside services including professional phone cleaning and data transfer.

In 2025, the company reported a turnover of approximately RON 138 million, up 8% compared with the previous year, and expects further growth in 2026 as it continues to expand both domestically and internationally, while exploring additional opportunities in Southeast Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)