Romanian fast-food chain Fryday doubles operations in 2025 and seeks expansion abroad

Romanian fast-food chain Fryday, founded by Lucian Florea in Suceava, doubled its revenues in 2025, reaching RON 140 million (EUR 28 million), the entrepreneur said.

The growth was driven by an accelerated expansion, with the chain opening 13 restaurants last year to bring its network to 26 units.

“We want to reach 40 restaurants this year and somewhere around 225 million lei in revenue. We have four drive-thru restaurants in the project this year, and we will have an investment budget of over EUR 15 million; last year we invested around EUR 11 million,” Florea told Ziarul Financiar.

Fryday plans to open new locations in Râmnicu Vâlcea, Cluj-Napoca, Bacău, Bucharest, and other Romanian cities, as well as abroad. A restaurant in the Republic of Moldova is scheduled to open in April in a shopping centre in Chișinău.

Florea has set long-term targets to reach a turnover of EUR 100 million and a network of 100 restaurants by 2030.

The local fast-food market features international brands such as McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King, and Taco Bell, alongside local chains including Spartan and Mesopotamia, as well as neighbourhood shawarma outlets.

(Photo source: Facebook/FRYDAY)