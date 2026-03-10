Sports

Romanian builder Concelex wins tender for new stadium in Timișoara

10 March 2026

Construction company Concelex secured the tender for the construction of the Dan Păltinișanu Stadium in Timișoara, according to an announcement made on Tuesday, March 10. The investment is valued at EUR 140 million and must be completed by 2028.

The winning consortium was led by Concelex and included Construcții Erbașu, Concelex Engineering SRL, and Terra Gaz Construct.

Local officials say it will be the most modern stadium in Romania.

“The selection procedure has been completed, we have a builder, and if no appeals are filed in the next ten days, the financing contract can be signed,” said Timiș County Council president Alfred Simonis. According to him, upon completion of the bureaucratic procedures, the winning company will start the design phase, and then the actual construction works for the new stadium.

Concelex is not a newcomer to such projects. The company built the new 31,254-seat Steaua stadium in Bucharest four years ago. Additionally, Concelex also built the new Terminal at the Timișoara International Airport, according to News.ro.

Another company in the consortium, Erbașu Construcții, will, in turn, build the “Nicolae Dobrin” arena in Pitești and the “Gheorghe Hagi” arena in Constanța. Erbașu Construcții also built the new Bega Maternity Hospital and the Burns Center in Timișoara.

The tender for the new stadium was launched in July 2024. Initially, the state-owned National Investments Company declared another company, Con-A-Operations, as the winner, but the consortium ranked second, led by Concelex, contested the tender result in court and won. Con-A-Operations can also appeal the new ruling.

The new stadium, the largest and most modern after the National Arena in Bucharest, will be built exactly on the site of the former stadium, which was completely demolished.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alfred Simonis on Facebook)

Sports

