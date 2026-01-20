Construction begins on Dinamo Bucharest's new stadium

Construction work has officially begun on the new stadium of Dinamo Bucharest, a long-awaited project valued at EUR 172 million that is scheduled for completion in 2028, Euronews Romania reported. Club officials announced that the first construction equipment entered the site in the Ștefan cel Mare area of Bucharest on Monday, January 19.

"The big day has arrived. Today, January 19, 2026, construction officially began on the new Dinamo stadium," CS Dinamo said on its Facebook page.

The National Investment Company also confirmed that it formally handed over the site to the construction consortium led by BOG'Art, alongside ACI Cluj, Dico & Țigănaș Architectural Office, and UTI Construction and Facility Management. The consortium has a 25-month execution deadline, during which it will organise the construction site and carry out the main works.

The existing Dinamo stadium was inaugurated in 1951 and underwent several renovations over the decades, but had significantly deteriorated in recent years. The prolonged uncertainty surrounding its legal status led to repeated postponements of redevelopment plans.

According to Euronews Romania, the new arena will have 25,059 seats and will meet UEFA Category 4 standards. The project also includes modern changing rooms, media and broadcast facilities, updated sanitary infrastructure, and full accessibility for people with disabilities.

In addition to the football stadium, the complex will feature training halls for boxing, weightlifting, judo, wrestling, gymnastics, fitness, and fencing, accommodation spaces, technical and storage areas, as well as a SMURD emergency heliport and an exhibition area.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Națională de Investiții)