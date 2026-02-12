Colombia reopens Embassy in Bucharest after 24 years of absence

Romanian foreign minister Oana Ţoiu, together with her Colombian counterpart, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, marked the reopening of the Embassy of the Republic of Colombia in Bucharest on Wednesday, February 11, after 24 years of absence.

The Colombian official's presence at the opening marked the first bilateral meeting at the level of foreign ministers since 1994. It included political consultations, the official inauguration of the embassy, and the signing of an intention to cooperate in the field of sports and cultural diplomacy.

“By signing the Declaration of Intent regarding the promotion of culture and sport for youth, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs aims to transform sports diplomacy into a binding element of bilateral relations, capitalizing on sport and education as essential instruments for strengthening interpersonal contacts and academic exchanges between young people from Romania and Colombia,” the institution stated, cited by Digi24.

The two ministers appreciated the potential for the development of Romanian–Colombian relations at the bilateral level, in areas of common interest such as economy, trade, cybersecurity, combating transnational organized crime, digitalization, climate change, culture, education, and biodiversity.

“Bilateral trade increased last year by 64%, and the positive trade balance for Romania demonstrates the appreciation enjoyed by Romanian services and products. We see potential for growth in bilateral trade, also based on products that do not have a local equivalent but are in high demand, such as coffee and cocoa. Romania will have an increased focus on developing relations with Latin America, and Colombia also sees Romania as an important partner within the EU,” Oana Ţoiu stated.

The officials also addressed, at the proposal of the Colombian side, topics such as the representation of women in diplomacy and in post-conflict reconstruction.

“The reopening of the embassy in Bucharest is a strategic step for Colombia in Eastern Europe and proof of our commitment to strengthening ties with Romania. For us, Romania is a reliable partner within the European Union and an important voice that supports us in our processes of modernization and international integration,” added Colombian foreign minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

During the meeting, support was reaffirmed for Romania’s accession to the OECD, of which Colombia is a member, and the results of the latest working groups were presented, as well as Romania’s recent success registered this week in the evaluation of policies concerning international cooperation in the field of taxation.

(Photo source: Oana Țoiu on Facebook)