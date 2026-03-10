Romania’s market for green certifications, as well as those focused on health, safety, and accessibility, remained highly active in 2025. More than 180 green certifications (BREEAM and LEED) and over 70 certifications focused on health and accessibility (WELL Health-Safety and Access4you) were awarded for projects totalling approximately 4.6 million square meters of real estate space, according to the annual report published by Colliers.

Consolidated data showed that in 2025, there were 168 BREEAM certifications, 13 LEED certifications, 52 WELL certifications, and 23 Access4you certifications.

By property type, office buildings accounted for the largest share, with 107 certifications. These were followed by retail projects with 81 certifications, the industrial and logistics segment with 59, and other types of real estate assets with a total of 9 Certifications.

Specifically, office buildings accounted for over 40% of all certifications. Retail represented more than 30%, including several projects certified within the same portfolio. In the case of industrial and logistics projects, developers generally follow well-established development models, which makes it easier to meet requirements related to energy efficiency and emissions reduction.

Although sustainability reporting rules have been partially relaxed at the European level for some companies, the real estate sector continues to regard green certifications as essential for the long-term value and attractiveness of buildings. In many cases, refinancing a project involves analysing its energy performance, while new developments are assessed from the design stage based on energy consumption, efficient resource use, and emissions reduction.

“Green certifications are no longer just a competitive advantage; they have become an important criterion in the financing, refinancing, and sale of real estate assets. Banks are increasingly analysing energy consumption and carbon footprint,” said Roxana Isopescu, Director of Sustainability Services at Colliers.

Another important signal in 2025 is the increase in the number of top-tier certifications - LEED Platinum and BREEAM Outstanding. Over 20 projects achieved these standards, more than double the average recorded a few years ago. According to Colliers consultants, this evolution shows that new developments in Romania are being delivered to increasingly high standards, while owners continue to invest in more efficient, better-built, and more sustainable buildings over the long term.

In 2025, several major market players continued to invest in the certification and recertification of projects within their portfolios, maintaining a strong pace throughout the year. CTP finalized nearly 40 certifications, Globalworth certified 36 projects, while AFI Europe obtained 17 certifications, mainly in the office segment. In retail, Penny stood out with 45 certified projects, making it one of the most active investors in this area.

In the medium term, Colliers consultants expect the certification market to remain active, with an increasing focus on modernising existing buildings and maintaining standards through periodic recertifications, given that more than 80% of the buildings that exist today will still be in use in 2050.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andreasg|Dreamstime.com)