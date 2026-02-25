Transport

Nokian Tyres’ Romania plant becomes world’s first LEED Gold-certified tire factory

25 February 2026

The Nokian Tyres factory in Oradea, in northwest Romania, earned LEED v4 Gold certification for sustainable building from the US Green Building Council. According to the company, it is the first LEED Gold certified tire factory in the world.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the world’s most widely recognized green building certification system, evaluating criteria such as energy consumption, water efficiency, CO2 emissions, waste management, and indoor environmental quality.

The Romanian facility earned the Gold rating for a broad range of sustainable features, including high energy efficiency standards, onsite solar panels, and an advanced water management system. 

The plant began tire deliveries in March 2025 and is also the first full-scale tire factory globally to operate with zero CO2 emissions (Scope 1 and 2).

In 2020, Nokian Tyres’ US factory became the first tire plant to receive LEED v4 Silver certification. The company was also included in TIME Magazine’s list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies in 2025.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

