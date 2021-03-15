RO documentary Collective lands two Oscar nominations

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, is nominated in two categories of this year's Academy Awards (Oscars).

Collective is nominated in the Documentary (Feature) category, alongside Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht's Crip Camp, Maite Alberdi's The Mole Agent, James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich's My Octopus Teacher, and Garrett Bradley's Time.

The documentary is also nominated in the International Feature Film category, alongside Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round, Kwok Cheung Tsang's Better Days, Kaouther Ben Hania's The Man Who Sold His Skin, and Jasmila Žbanić's Quo Vadis, Aida?.

It is the first Romanian film to be nominated for the Oscars, after two other Romanian titles made it to the shortlist at previous editions - Cristian Mungiu’s Beyond the Hills and Bogdan Mureşanu’s The Christmas Gift.

Last week, the documentary was nominated in the Documentary category of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.

It was also named best documentary at this year's London Critics' Circle Film Awards and best foreign-language film by the US National Society of Film Critics. It also received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards. The Boston Society of Film Critics named Collective Best Documentary of 2020.

(Photo: Valeria Zankovych/ Dreamstime)

