Culture

RO documentary Collective gets BAFTA nomination

10 March 2021
Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, is nominated in the Documentary category of this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.

Collective is nominated alongside David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, directed by Jonathan Hughes, Alastair Fothergill, and Keith Scholey; Bryan Fogel's The Dissident, which follows the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi; James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich's My Octopus Teacher; and Jeff Orlowski's The Social Dilemma.

A total of 50 feature films were nominated for the BAFTAs this year, with seven nominations for Nomadland and Rocks, and six nominations for The Father, Mank, Minari, and Promising Young Woman. The list of nominations is available here.

This February, Collective was shortlisted in the Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories for the 93rd Academy Awards.

It was also named best documentary at this year's London Critics' Circle Film Awards and best foreign-language film by the US National Society of Film Critics. It also received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards. The Boston Society of Film Critics named Collective Best Documentary of 2020.

(Photo: Lorna Roberts | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
