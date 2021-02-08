London Critics' Circle Film Awards: RO film Collective named Best Documentary

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was named Best Documentary at this year's London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The documentary, a Romania-Luxembourg coproduction, is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

This January, Collective was voted best foreign-language film by the US National Society of Film Critics. It also received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

Last year, Collective was named a runner-up in the Best Documentary category of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA)'s best films and best performances of 2020. The Boston Society of Film Critics named Collective Best Documentary of 2020.

