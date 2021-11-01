Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 13:52
Culture

US National Society of Film Critics names RO documentary Collective best foreign-language film

11 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was voted best foreign-language film by the National Society of Film Critics at its annual voting meeting, held online this past weekend.

The voting was conducted via a weighted ballot system. On the first ballot, members voted for their top three choices (first choice received 3 points, second choice - 2 points, third choice - 1 point). The nominee that received the most points and appeared on a majority of ballots won.

Collective gathered 38 points, ahead of runners up Beanpole and Bacurau, tied at 36 points each, and Vitalina Varela, with 32 points.

Nomadland was voted best picture, while Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her performance in the film. Delroy Lindo was named Best Actor for his role in Da 5 Bloods, while Chloé Zhao was voted Best Director for Nomadland.

The National Society of Film Critics counts among its members film critics from publications including The New Yorker, Variety, Rolling Stone, Screen International, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR.

This is the latest accolade for Collective, which received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

Last year, Collective was named a runner-up in the Best Documentary category of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) 's best films and best performances of 2020. The Boston Society of Film Critics named Collective Best Documentary of 2020.

Time magazine included the production second on its list of The 10 Best Movies of 2020. Rolling Stone also named Collective the Best Documentary of the Year and put it first on its list of The Best Movies of 2020.

Collective is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category.

Romanian film review – Movies to Watch Now: 5 Minutes Too Late & Collective

(Photo: Collective Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:58
21 December 2020
Culture
RO documentary Collective, on Barack Obama's list of favorite films of 2020
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 01/11/2021 - 13:52
Culture

US National Society of Film Critics names RO documentary Collective best foreign-language film

11 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was voted best foreign-language film by the National Society of Film Critics at its annual voting meeting, held online this past weekend.

The voting was conducted via a weighted ballot system. On the first ballot, members voted for their top three choices (first choice received 3 points, second choice - 2 points, third choice - 1 point). The nominee that received the most points and appeared on a majority of ballots won.

Collective gathered 38 points, ahead of runners up Beanpole and Bacurau, tied at 36 points each, and Vitalina Varela, with 32 points.

Nomadland was voted best picture, while Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her performance in the film. Delroy Lindo was named Best Actor for his role in Da 5 Bloods, while Chloé Zhao was voted Best Director for Nomadland.

The National Society of Film Critics counts among its members film critics from publications including The New Yorker, Variety, Rolling Stone, Screen International, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR.

This is the latest accolade for Collective, which received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

Last year, Collective was named a runner-up in the Best Documentary category of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) 's best films and best performances of 2020. The Boston Society of Film Critics named Collective Best Documentary of 2020.

Time magazine included the production second on its list of The 10 Best Movies of 2020. Rolling Stone also named Collective the Best Documentary of the Year and put it first on its list of The Best Movies of 2020.

Collective is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category.

Romanian film review – Movies to Watch Now: 5 Minutes Too Late & Collective

(Photo: Collective Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 11:58
21 December 2020
Culture
RO documentary Collective, on Barack Obama's list of favorite films of 2020
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position