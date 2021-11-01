US National Society of Film Critics names RO documentary Collective best foreign-language film

Alexander Nanau's documentary Collective, about the journalistic investigation that followed the fire at Colectiv club in Bucharest in October 2015, was voted best foreign-language film by the National Society of Film Critics at its annual voting meeting, held online this past weekend.

Best Foreign-Language Film: COLLECTIVE (38 points)



Runners-up:

BACURAU and BEANPOLE (36 points)

VITALINA VARELA (32 points) — National Society of Film Critics (@NatSocFilmCrix) January 9, 2021

The voting was conducted via a weighted ballot system. On the first ballot, members voted for their top three choices (first choice received 3 points, second choice - 2 points, third choice - 1 point). The nominee that received the most points and appeared on a majority of ballots won.

Collective gathered 38 points, ahead of runners up Beanpole and Bacurau, tied at 36 points each, and Vitalina Varela, with 32 points.

Nomadland was voted best picture, while Frances McDormand won Best Actress for her performance in the film. Delroy Lindo was named Best Actor for his role in Da 5 Bloods, while Chloé Zhao was voted Best Director for Nomadland.

The National Society of Film Critics counts among its members film critics from publications including The New Yorker, Variety, Rolling Stone, Screen International, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, and NPR.

This is the latest accolade for Collective, which received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards.

Last year, Collective was named a runner-up in the Best Documentary category of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) 's best films and best performances of 2020. The Boston Society of Film Critics named Collective Best Documentary of 2020.

Time magazine included the production second on its list of The 10 Best Movies of 2020. Rolling Stone also named Collective the Best Documentary of the Year and put it first on its list of The Best Movies of 2020.

Collective is Romania's proposal for the 2021 Oscars, in the Best International Feature Film category.

Romanian film review – Movies to Watch Now: 5 Minutes Too Late & Collective

(Photo: Collective Facebook Page)

[email protected]