Cold wave persists in Romania, with temperatures as low as -19 degrees Celsius

Romania’s National Meteorological Administration issued several yellow code warnings for cold that extend from Friday, January 16, until Wednesday, January 21.

On Friday, the frost will be felt in northern and eastern Moldova, and will extend to more than half of the counties in Romania during the night. In this period, minimum temperatures will range between -19 and -10 degrees Celsius.

The weather will also be particularly cold on Saturday, especially in the eastern half of the country.

“Minimum temperatures will generally range between -18 and -8 degrees Celsius, and in northern and central Moldova, the frost will persist during the daytime as well, with temperatures between -14 and -10 degrees Celsius. On Friday and on the night from Friday to Saturday, there will temporarily be precipitation, predominantly rain in Banat and locally in Crișana, mixed precipitation in the Western Carpathians and in Transylvania, while in Oltenia and in certain areas of Muntenia, there will be snowfall,” ANM reported.

The wind will intensify in the southern Banat region and the adjacent mountainous area, as well as in the southeastern regions, with speeds generally of 40–60 km/h.

Romania has been experiencing unusually cold waves since the start of the year, creating problems for travelers throughout the country.

(Photo source: anm.ro)