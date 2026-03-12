Cluj-based renewables developers sign MoU with Chinese suppliers for energy storage projects

Winners Holding Investments and Finas Group, two Cluj-based companies active in the development of renewable energy projects, signed on Wednesday, March 11, a Memorandum of Understanding with Sieyuan Electric for future energy storage projects in Romania.

The Chinese company is a major international supplier of electrical equipment and energy solutions. The memorandum defines the principles of a strategic collaboration dedicated to the implementation of Battery Energy Storage System technologies and associated electrical infrastructure.

“We see energy storage as an essential component of the development of the renewable energy market. This agreement marks a new stage, continuing the projects we have developed so far. After a period in which part of our projects were capitalized, and others reached maturity, we are entering a phase focused on implementation and construction, supported by the partnership with Sieyuan Electric,” said Claudiu Șugar, representative of Winners Holding Investments and Finas Group.

The two Romanian companies began investing in the energy sector in 2025, and by the end of this year, they will have over EUR 70 million invested in four storage projects. The investors’ development portfolio for the next two years exceeds an estimated capacity of more than 2 GWh of energy storage systems and over EUR 400 million in investments in batteries and solar projects.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Sieyuan Electric is designated in the MoU as the preferred strategic supplier for equipment used in projects developed or controlled by the two investors.

“The collaboration marks a significant milestone for Sieyuan Electric, enabling us to bring our innovation and expertise to the local and regional energy storage market, while supporting our partners to achieve their sustainable development and commercial objectives,” said Larry Zhang, General Manager Overseas of Sieyuan Electric.

The cooperation targets the delivery of BESS systems, power conversion equipment, transformers, medium- and high-voltage installations, as well as other auxiliary systems necessary for implementing energy projects. The agreement also provides for the exploration of hybrid projects combining storage installations with photovoltaic plants, including the identification of financing solutions adapted to this type of investment.

The memorandum further establishes common commercial principles at the portfolio level, payment guarantee mechanisms, strict confidentiality rules, and a governance model dedicated to project coordination, without creating direct contractual obligations for purchase or supply.

