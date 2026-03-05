Energy

PPC Group and Metlen to develop energy storage projects in Romania, Bulgaria and Italy

05 March 2026

Greek companies PPC Group and Metlen Energy & Metals, active in the electricity sector in Greece and the wider region, have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a joint venture for the development, construction and operation of a portfolio of battery energy storage system projects in Romania, Bulgaria and Italy.

The energy storage projects will have a total nominal capacity of up to 1,500 MW / 3,000 MWh, of which 1,000 MW are expected to be implemented within the next 12 months.

Two-hour liquid-cooled battery systems using LFP technology will be deployed for the construction of the storage stations.

PPC Group will ensure the project development and efficient energy management, while Metlen the construction of the projects.

(Photo: Rtinun Prekmoung/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Greek companies PPC Group and Metlen Energy & Metals, active in the electricity sector in Greece and the wider region, have signed a joint venture agreement to establish a joint venture for the development, construction and operation of a portfolio of battery energy storage system projects in Romania, Bulgaria and Italy.

The energy storage projects will have a total nominal capacity of up to 1,500 MW / 3,000 MWh, of which 1,000 MW are expected to be implemented within the next 12 months.

Two-hour liquid-cooled battery systems using LFP technology will be deployed for the construction of the storage stations.

PPC Group will ensure the project development and efficient energy management, while Metlen the construction of the projects.

(Photo: Rtinun Prekmoung/ Dreamstime)

