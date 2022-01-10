Chimcomplex climbs up to first tier of Bucharest Exchange

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informed that on Monday, January 17, the shares of Chimcomplex Borzeşti (CHOB), a company listed since November 1996, will start trading on the Main Market, Standard Tier, following the transfer from the AeRO market, part of the Multilateral Trading System.

It is the second company to move from the AeRO market to the Main Market, Standard Tier, after Bittnet Systems (BNET) in June 2020.

Chimcomplex Borzeşti, the largest chemical plant in Romania, with two platforms in Oneşti and Râmnicu Valcea, completed on December 2 the three-year development plan 2018-2021 that began with taking over the core assets of Oltchim, and drafted the strategy for the coming years until 2030, according to a document sent to investors.

Over the last year, the company's shares soared over ten times, resulting in a market capitalization of RON 7.5 bln (EUR 1.5 bln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)