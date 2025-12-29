Tech

Analysis: ChatGPT remains most used AI tool in Romania, but Gemini gains ground in 2025

29 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ChatGPT continued to be the most widely used AI chat tool in Romania in 2025, but Google Gemini has been steadily gaining ground, according to an analysis published by SEO agency Mixtazure.

According to the study, ChatGPT maintained a market share of over 85% throughout 2025 and recorded around 4 million monthly searches in Romania in November. This performance places it well ahead of other AI tools used by Romanian internet users.

At the same time, however, Google Gemini has seen strong growth following its rebranding from Bard and a series of updates over the past year. By the end of 2025, Gemini had entered the top three AI tools in Romania by search volume, with particularly sharp increases recorded in August and September. The analysis suggested this upward trend could continue into 2026.

Microsoft Copilot has remained largely stable, with search volumes and market share showing little change over the past one to two years. Its adoption is mainly linked to corporate users, especially companies that rely on Microsoft 365 services.

The report also pointed to a decline in searches for the term “Google” in the third quarter of 2025 compared with early 2023, reflecting changes in user behavior rather than a drop in Google’s overall usage as a default search engine.

According to Mixtazure, Romanians mainly use AI tools for informational searches, followed by work-related and educational purposes. Commercial use, such as shopping, remains limited.

The analysis showed that Generation Z and Millennials aged 20 to 39 are the most active users of AI chat tools. Nearly 60% of respondents said they now use AI chats more often than traditional search engines. Most users have been using these tools for one to two years and integrate them into both personal and professional activities.

Competition for second place in the Romanian AI market is mainly between Google Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. While Claude and Perplexity continue to grow steadily, Gemini has shown the strongest momentum in 2025, supported by Google’s infrastructure and distribution, which could help it close the gap with ChatGPT in the coming years.

Mixtazure, founded in early 2023 by Patrik Rojan and Alexandru Drimba, is a Romanian SEO agency specializing in website optimization for search engines and AI tools, working with clients in Romania and internationally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Parin Kiratiatthakun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Analysis: ChatGPT remains most used AI tool in Romania, but Gemini gains ground in 2025

29 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

ChatGPT continued to be the most widely used AI chat tool in Romania in 2025, but Google Gemini has been steadily gaining ground, according to an analysis published by SEO agency Mixtazure.

According to the study, ChatGPT maintained a market share of over 85% throughout 2025 and recorded around 4 million monthly searches in Romania in November. This performance places it well ahead of other AI tools used by Romanian internet users.

At the same time, however, Google Gemini has seen strong growth following its rebranding from Bard and a series of updates over the past year. By the end of 2025, Gemini had entered the top three AI tools in Romania by search volume, with particularly sharp increases recorded in August and September. The analysis suggested this upward trend could continue into 2026.

Microsoft Copilot has remained largely stable, with search volumes and market share showing little change over the past one to two years. Its adoption is mainly linked to corporate users, especially companies that rely on Microsoft 365 services.

The report also pointed to a decline in searches for the term “Google” in the third quarter of 2025 compared with early 2023, reflecting changes in user behavior rather than a drop in Google’s overall usage as a default search engine.

According to Mixtazure, Romanians mainly use AI tools for informational searches, followed by work-related and educational purposes. Commercial use, such as shopping, remains limited.

The analysis showed that Generation Z and Millennials aged 20 to 39 are the most active users of AI chat tools. Nearly 60% of respondents said they now use AI chats more often than traditional search engines. Most users have been using these tools for one to two years and integrate them into both personal and professional activities.

Competition for second place in the Romanian AI market is mainly between Google Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. While Claude and Perplexity continue to grow steadily, Gemini has shown the strongest momentum in 2025, supported by Google’s infrastructure and distribution, which could help it close the gap with ChatGPT in the coming years.

Mixtazure, founded in early 2023 by Patrik Rojan and Alexandru Drimba, is a Romanian SEO agency specializing in website optimization for search engines and AI tools, working with clients in Romania and internationally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Parin Kiratiatthakun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 December 2025
Entertainment
Where to ski in Romania this winter
29 December 2025
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court postpones decision on magistrates’ pensions due to lack of quorum
29 December 2025
Events
Concerts in Romania in 2026: Metallica, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple & more
29 December 2025
Finance
Romania’s central bank to stop publishing Bulgarian lev exchange rate after euro adoption
29 December 2025
Administration
Bucharest to introduce EUR 2 per night tourist tax starting in 2026
29 December 2025
Society
Strong winds and snow batter parts of Romania over Christmas
29 December 2025
Tech
Analysis: ChatGPT remains most used AI tool in Romania, but Gemini gains ground in 2025
29 December 2025
Romanians abroad
“A source of inspiration”: President Nicușor Dan meets Romanian businessman behind London’s Canary Wharf financial district