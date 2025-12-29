Analysis: ChatGPT remains most used AI tool in Romania, but Gemini gains ground in 2025

ChatGPT continued to be the most widely used AI chat tool in Romania in 2025, but Google Gemini has been steadily gaining ground, according to an analysis published by SEO agency Mixtazure.

According to the study, ChatGPT maintained a market share of over 85% throughout 2025 and recorded around 4 million monthly searches in Romania in November. This performance places it well ahead of other AI tools used by Romanian internet users.

At the same time, however, Google Gemini has seen strong growth following its rebranding from Bard and a series of updates over the past year. By the end of 2025, Gemini had entered the top three AI tools in Romania by search volume, with particularly sharp increases recorded in August and September. The analysis suggested this upward trend could continue into 2026.

Microsoft Copilot has remained largely stable, with search volumes and market share showing little change over the past one to two years. Its adoption is mainly linked to corporate users, especially companies that rely on Microsoft 365 services.

The report also pointed to a decline in searches for the term “Google” in the third quarter of 2025 compared with early 2023, reflecting changes in user behavior rather than a drop in Google’s overall usage as a default search engine.

According to Mixtazure, Romanians mainly use AI tools for informational searches, followed by work-related and educational purposes. Commercial use, such as shopping, remains limited.

The analysis showed that Generation Z and Millennials aged 20 to 39 are the most active users of AI chat tools. Nearly 60% of respondents said they now use AI chats more often than traditional search engines. Most users have been using these tools for one to two years and integrate them into both personal and professional activities.

Competition for second place in the Romanian AI market is mainly between Google Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity. While Claude and Perplexity continue to grow steadily, Gemini has shown the strongest momentum in 2025, supported by Google’s infrastructure and distribution, which could help it close the gap with ChatGPT in the coming years.

Mixtazure, founded in early 2023 by Patrik Rojan and Alexandru Drimba, is a Romanian SEO agency specializing in website optimization for search engines and AI tools, working with clients in Romania and internationally.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Parin Kiratiatthakun/Dreamstime.com)