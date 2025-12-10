Romania’s Cluj to host first edition of Central European Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence

Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, will host next year the first edition of the Central European Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence (CEOAI), an annual competition for secondary school students, Edupedu.ro reported.

The event will be held from July 14 to July 19, 2026, at Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj.

The competition consists of two days of challenges in AI problem-solving and innovation, designed to test both technical ability and critical thinking, according to a presentation of the event. Rules and regulations are adapted from established international science olympiads, with a focus on AI’s opportunities and challenges.

The event aims to motivate secondary school students to deepen their interest in AI and its applications and demonstrate their competence in AI problem-solving.

National representatives select their delegations through established competitions or other accredited processes.

The national phase of the event is scheduled to take place this April at the West University in Timișoara.

(Photo: Wrightstudio/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com