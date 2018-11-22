Cart caravan recreates historical trip to Alba Iulia for Romania’s 1918 Union

A caravan of ten, horse-driven carts will leave from Sighetu Marmaţiei, in northern Romania’s Maramureş region, to Alba Iulia, where the 1918 Union was proclaimed.

The caravan will recreated the historical trip that the people of Maramureş took to Alba Iulia, 100 years ago, Doru Dăncuş, the vice-president of the Maramureş County Council, told Agerpres. The caravan leaves today, November 22, and will travel 300 km before reaching Alba Iulia, on December 1.

Along the way, Romanians living in Ukraine and in other parts of Maramureş will join. “We will all wear traditional costumes and I think we will be more than 100 participants only from Maramureş,” Dăncuş explained. The caravan will stop in Săpânţa and Cicârlău to pick up the flags that traveled the same road to Alba Iulia in 1918, he said.

By leaving on November 22, the caravan also marks 100 years since the popular assembly held in Sighetu Marmaţiei, in 1918. The assembly decided on the members of the delegation of Maramureş in Alba Iulia that year.

(Photo: Consiliul Judeţean Maramureş Facebook Page)

