Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 08:28
Business

Carrefour reports 2.1% like-for-like sale increase in Romania

19 February 2021
French group Carrefour announced its sales in Romania rose by 3.6%, or 2.1% like-for-like (filtering out the effect of new stores), to EUR 2.3 billion in 2020.

In the fourth quarter of the year, Carrefour's local sales increased by 3.6% year-on-year to EUR 656 million, Ziarul Financiar reported.

At the end of last year, Carrefour was operating 369 stores in Romania, of which 40 hypermarkets, 193 supermarkets, 108 convenience, and 28 cash & carry units, according to the group's report. It also operates an online platform and can deliver its products through the Bringo delivery service in 36 cities.

Last year, the retailer opened 24 stores, of which 15 convenience stores, three hypermarkets, and six Supeco (discount cash & carry). Although the French group continued to expand, the pace was almost half compared to 2019, when it opened 42 units in Romania.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
