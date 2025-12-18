Carrefour expands proximity network, reaches 200 Express stores in Romania

Carrefour Romania has expanded its proximity retail network, reaching 200 Express stores and 191 Market locations nationwide, as part of its strategy to strengthen convenience formats. The retailer announced that the 200th Carrefour Express store will open on December 22.

In 2025 alone, Carrefour opened 27 Express stores, including 19 company-operated units and eight franchise locations.

The Express format has been the fastest-growing in the retailer’s network this year, with new stores launched in cities such as Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Brașov, Constanța, and Galați, as well as in rural and peri-urban areas including Măicănești and Bolotești in Vrancea County, Voluntari, Popești-Leordeni, and Năvodari. The expansion has resulted in the creation of more than 200 new jobs, according to the company.

Carrefour said the development of proximity formats reflects growing consumer demand for quick, nearby shopping options, with assortments focused on ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook products, snacks, beverages, and private-label goods.

The retailer also continued to invest in its Market format in 2025, expanding and remodeling stores in urban, peri-urban, and rural areas. These investments included replacing refrigeration systems to reduce energy consumption and updating store layouts to improve product visibility and customer flow.

Carrefour plans to accelerate the expansion of the Express format in 2026, with more openings scheduled both through direct investment and franchising, while continuing the modernization of Market stores across Romania.

Carrefour operates on the local market through three main legal entities: Carrefour Romania S.A., Supeco Investment SRL, and, since November 2023, Romania Hypermarche S.A.

Following the acquisition of Romania Hypermarche S.A.’s operations, Carrefour has expanded to more than 450 stores in 113 cities nationwide and has become one of the top three players on the Romanian retail market.

News emerged this autumn about Carrefour’s alleged plans to sell its stores in Romania and exit the market. Ziarul Financiar reported on December 17 that the retailer is in advanced negotiations with Romanian entrepreneurs Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the founders of DIY retailer Dedeman, for the sale of its local operations.

